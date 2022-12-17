Russia received new batch of Iranian Shahed drones – Ukraine intel

Russia has resumed strikes on Ukraine with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones due to a new batch, but is using them more sparingly, representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov said on the air of the national telethon, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

“Yes, this is a new party, but compared to the initial mass use of Shaheds, it is obviously smaller. We are not commenting on the number now, but we can see that, for example, during yesterday’s massive terrorist missile attacks, Shaheds were not used. All other available means, all missile weapons were used.”

With regard to Iranian-made ballistic missiles, Yusov noted that intelligence agencies are aware of Russia’s previous agreements with Iran and the extraordinary efforts the aggressor is making to obtain these missiles. At the same time, according to the GUR, as of now, Russia has not yet received them.