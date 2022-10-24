Israel destroys Iranian drone factory in Syria – human rights activists

Israel destroys Iranian drone factory in Syria – human rights activists

Remnants of a destroyed Shahed-136 drone in Ukraine. Illustrative photo / Opercommand South 

Syrian human rights activists from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) report that on October 21, Israel launched an airstrike on Dimas military airport in Syria and destroyed equipment for the production of Iranian drones.

According to them, a direct hit of Israeli missiles near Dimas airport in the western province of Rif Dimashq in Syria destroyed equipment used to assemble Iranian-made drones. The radar and runway of the airport were also shelled. No casualties were reported.

According to SOHR, in January 2022, shipments of weapons, ammunition, and parts for the production of drones arrived at Dimas military airport in the western suburbs of Damascus from T4 airport in the suburbs of Homs.

The human rights activists note that Iran and the militants supported by it have recently almost completely controlled the Dimas military airport.

