Russia already used some 660 Shahed-series drones, expects new batch of up to 300 units – Ukrainian intel

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence told RBC-Ukraine that Russia is burning through its stockpiles of Iranian drones:

“They really have problems with their arsenal, including drones. To date, they have used approximately 660 Shahed drones. The contract provides for 1,750 units. It takes time to deliver and prepare them. They [Russians] have used a large amount in recent days, and these reserves need to be replenished. According to our data, they will now get another shipment. We will clarify the quantity. As a rule, before that, 250-300 pieces were brought in a batch. Let’s see how it will be this time,” he said.

The intelligence official also said that Russia tries to change the routes of its Shaheds trying to bypass the Ukrainian air defenses:

“Now they launch drones from the Russian coast of the Sea of Azov, and before that they launched them from Crimea. They may choose another direction with fewer air defense systems on the path. They will try to break through to reach the facilities,” Skibitskyi said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iranian drones, Shahed-136