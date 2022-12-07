Russia uses a new batch of Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine

Russia uses a new batch of Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor. 

Latest news Ukraine

Colder weather cannot impede the operation of Iran-made kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat commented on Wednesday to Ukrainian TV channel TSN.

Russian forces have resumed the use of Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 for the first time in three weeks. Last night, these kamikaze drones attacked critical civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 Iran-made kamikaze drones of the Russian forces last night, according to Yurii Ihnat.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 17 Russian drones on Dec 6 – Ukraine’s General Staff

Meantime, Russia ordered a new batch of unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles from Iran, according to Zeit.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags