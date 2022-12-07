Russia uses a new batch of Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.
Colder weather cannot impede the operation of Iran-made kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat commented on Wednesday to Ukrainian TV channel TSN.
Russian forces have resumed the use of Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 for the first time in three weeks. Last night, these kamikaze drones attacked critical civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 Iran-made kamikaze drones of the Russian forces last night, according to Yurii Ihnat.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 17 Russian drones on Dec 6 – Ukraine’s General Staff
Meantime, Russia ordered a new batch of unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles from Iran, according to Zeit.
