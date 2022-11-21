Iran will help Russia build drones for war in Ukraine, Western officials say – WP

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

After weeks of savaging Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made drones, Russia has quietly reached an agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft on Russian soil, according to new intelligence seen by US and other Western security agencies, The Washington Post reported.

Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, and the two countries are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said in interviews. according to WP.

“For Moscow, the agreement could fill a critical need for precision-guided munitions, which are in short supply after nine months of fighting. The arrangement also offers substantial economic and political benefits for Iran, the officials say,” WP wrote.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iranian drones, Russia