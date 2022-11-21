Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia might have slowed down, but we should for everything – Ukraine Air Force spox

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat suggests that due to certain diplomatic factors, the process of Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia could have slowed down, but it is worth preparing for everything. He said this on the air of the national telethon.
“Perhaps some diplomatic resources, negotiation processes are involved, maybe some countries are influencing this. Let’s hope that the terrorist [Russia] will not get these missiles, it will make the attacks somewhat easier. We can only hope, we must prepare for any challenges,” he said.
Earlier, Ihnat said that if Russia was going to receive Iranian cruise missiles, it would probably try to use them against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
