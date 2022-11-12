Ukraine intelligence confirms that Russia, Iran prepare agreement on supplying Iranian missiles to Russia

The military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed the information on the preparation of a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, according to Interfax Ukraine.

“We understand the threat of using ballistic missiles against our state, so today our diplomacy, military intelligence, and other structures are very active, those are working hard to prove to the world community how dangerous Iran’s arms supplies to Russia are,” HUR spokesman Vadym Skybytsky said.

Tags: Iranian missiles, Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Shahed-136