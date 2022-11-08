The Iranian Shahed-136 drone has virtually all foreign elements, some manufactured after February 24 — Intelligence

The components of Iranian Mhajer and Shahed drones are mainly from the USA, China, Germany, and Japan, Ukraine’s Intelligence officer told Suspilne.

“The antenna is from Canada, the servomotor is made in the USA, and the power supply is from Japan. We found almost nothing Iranian here. Maybe the engine,” said the intelligence officer about the Shahed-136 drones downed by Ukraine’s air defense and examined by experts.

The Iranian Mohajer is assembled from parts produced in different countries. Most of the components are from the USA, the officer said. Also, the drone has an Austrian engine and a Japanese camera. The Ukrainian intelligence also found information that indicates that drones were supplied to Russia after February 24.

“The propeller of this drone was manufactured only in February of this year, – the officer told Suspilne. – It was only manufactured then. And there is still time needed to deliver it to the Russian Federation. That is, it was delivered this year.“

Ukrainian experts are studying how foreign components, in particular, from the USA, Japan, and EU countries ended up in Iranian drones. Serial numbers and data on manufacturers of the components have already been transferred to partner countries.

Since September 13, Ukrainian cities and infrastructure have been attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones. Ukrainian intelligence reported that Iran transfers drones to Russia, and Iranian instructors work in the occupied territories. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russians have already used about 400 Iranian UAVs in the war with Ukraine.