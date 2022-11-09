Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 5 Iranian-made drones, 1 Russian tactical-operation level UAV – Air Force Command

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 5 Iranian made drones, 1 Russian tactical operation level UAV – Air Force Command

 

Latest news Ukraine

Shortly after midnight on November 9, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with the Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs, the Air Command East shot down five of those loitering munitions, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Also, an anti-aircraft gun unit of the Air Force shot down a Russian Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAV, according to the Command.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags