Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 5 Iranian-made drones, 1 Russian tactical-operation level UAV – Air Force Command

Shortly after midnight on November 9, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with the Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs, the Air Command East shot down five of those loitering munitions, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Also, an anti-aircraft gun unit of the Air Force shot down a Russian Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAV, according to the Command.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 2 Russian helicopters, 11 loitering munitions, 3 UAVs, 2 missiles – Air Force Commandhttps://t.co/hNu4YB4eHB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 5, 2022

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 12 of 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in Russia's night attack Units of Air Commands East and Center destroyed them between 23:00 and 1:00.https://t.co/G7kDj8gxkB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 2, 2022

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2 Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters in sky over Kherson oblast – Air Command "South" Russsian helicopters were shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the South air command in the Berislav district.https://t.co/czXlgxsIJD pic.twitter.com/TMcKbjTfUB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 1, 2022