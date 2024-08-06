Kursk Oblast in Russia rocked by overnight drone attacks

On 6 August overnight, the Kursk Oblast in Russia experienced a series of drone attacks, resulting in multiple explosions across several cities, according to various Russian Telegram channels.

Russian authorities attributed these attacks to Ukraine, though no official statement from the Ukrainian side was made at the time of reporting.

The attacks affected Sudzha, Korenevo, Lgovsky, Belovsky, Kurchatovsky, and Oktyabrsky districts in Kursk Oblast, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Local Telegram channels described the situation in Sudzha town as particularly intense, with images of explosions and fires circulating online.

The aftermath of the overnight shelling of the Russian Sudzha city, Kursk Oblast. Source: Alexei Smirnov Telegram

In Sudzha, five people, including three children, were allegedly wounded and taken to the local hospital, and several residential buildings sustained severe damage, according to Alexei Smirnov, Russian Governor of Kursk Oblast.

He also reported that air defense systems were activated to counter the attack, claiming that the number of downed drones increased to 26.

*sound on*

Russian Telegram channels share moments during and after explosions heard in different cities in Kursk oblast, Russia.



Air defense was working in the oblast overnight.



Russia claims they intercepted 26 drones, blaming Ukraine for the attacks. pic.twitter.com/jueziz7PcU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 6, 2024

On 5 August, multiple settlements reported drone drops and attacks. These events resulted in damage to residential properties, vehicles, and agricultural equipment.

On 30 July, residents of the Kursk Oblast also experienced loud explosions, with the Governor claiming they intercepted four missiles. No casualties or damage were reported.

On 29 July, Ukraine’s military reported targeting railway support infrastructure and an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This action is part of Ukraine’s strategy to disrupt Russian military logistics, as these facilities are crucial for transporting weapons.

