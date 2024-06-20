WSJ: Ukraine to receive Patriot and NASAMS interceptors directly from US production line in next 16 months, sources say

As per the Wall Street Journal sources, the Biden administration will rush the delivery of air-defense interceptors to Ukraine by halting delivery to allied nations.

The decision to redirect US production of air-defense interceptors reflects Ukraine’s urgent need amid attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the Kharkiv offensive.

According to a senior US official, Ukraine would be given priority over the next 16 months, and the missiles would be delivered to Kyiv as they come off the assembly line. The US will send interceptors for Patriot air defense missile systems capable of downing ballistic missiles and long-range NASAMS missile systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needs at least seven more Patriots, which are used to launch the interceptors, to protect skies over Ukraine from Russian targets.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot batteries, and recently, Romania announced that it will send another Patriot system to the country.

RTX, which produces the Patriot system, referred comment to the White House.

“We’re working closely with our US Army customer to support the US government’s response to the conflict in Ukraine,” wrote a spokeswoman for Lockheed Martin, which produces interceptors for the Patriot.

Each day, Russia has used ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities. Additionally, Moscow’s forces have increased the use of massive glide bombs launched from aircraft.