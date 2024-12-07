Eng
Russians attacked Ukraine with 14 drones, half of them shot down

Ukrainian Air Force reports complex drone attack originating from Primorsko-Akhtarsk with multiple interception outcomes.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
Patriot air defense system
A Patriot air defense system. Credit: @MJaegerT on X
Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 7 out of 14 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Russian forces overnight into 7 December, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.

The drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, with air defense operations active across multiple Ukrainian oblasts including Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that in addition to the seven drones shot down, six were lost from locational tracking, and one drone exited controlled airspace toward the Russian Federation.

Over the past day, some 17 people were injured due to Russian attack in the Kherson Oblast.

Russian military strikes targeted residential areas across numerous settlements in the Kherson Oblast. Attacks damaged 16 private homes and critical infrastructure, including a gas pipeline, grain storage facility, a gas station ans destroyed private vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian attack injured 25 people, according to the National Police. The attack destroyed a service station, damaged 5 high-rise buildings, 8 private houses, a dormitory, and shops.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 3, injureed 17, including a six-year-old boy. The attack destroyed a three-story building and damaged multiple infrastructures in the second-largest city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 2 people in Korlyne, and damaged residential buildings in Lyman, Siversk, Chasovoyarsk communities, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Read also:

