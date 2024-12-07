Eng
The attack destroyed a three-story building and damaged multiple infrastructures in the second-largest city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
07/12/2024
kryvyi rih
The aftermath of the Russian attack on ryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 6 December. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17

A Russian missile strike targeted an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih on 6 December, resulting in significant casualties and damage, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Governor Serhii Lysak.

The city of Kryvyi Rih, with a population of approximately 660,000, is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and continues to be a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. The city is located roughly 70 kilometers northwest of the nearest front-line zone.

The ballistic missile strike, which occurred around 5 pm local time, left three people dead and 17 injured, including a six-year-old boy.

Rescue operations continued through the night, with emergency workers removing the third victim’s body from the rubble in the early hours of 7 December

“People have cut, bruised, and shrapnel wounds. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care,” Governor Lysak said.

Five individuals, including the child, have been hospitalized, with some in moderate-to-severe condition.

The attack also damaged a three-story building, two multi-story buildings, 10 private homes, three administrative buildings, an educational facility, and multiple vehicles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose hometown is Kryvyi Rih, strongly condemned the attack, saying, “Russia’s words mean nothing, but its bombs and missiles speak volumes. Putin does not seek real peace — he seeks the ability to treat any country this way, with bombs, missiles, and all other forms of violence. Only through strength can we resist this. And only through strength can real peace be established.”

