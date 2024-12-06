Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Sanctions talks stall as Czech-Slovak oil exemption sparks debate in EU

Two EU states block the latest sanctions, arguing over timelines for companies to exit Russian investments.
byOlena Mukhina
06/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian gas energy
Credit: Depositphotos
Reuters: Sanctions talks stall as Czech-Slovak oil exemption sparks debate in EU

EU representatives have failed to approve the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which included an extension for the Czech Republic to import Russian oil-based products, mainly through Slovakia, Reuters reports, citing unnamed diplomats.

Following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian oil – introducing price caps, import bans, and restrictions on maritime insurance and shipping. However, Russia has evaded these measures by leveraging a clandestine “shadow fleet” to covertly transport oil and goods, sustaining revenue for its war effort.

According to the report, two EU member states blocked the adoption of the package due to disagreements over extending the deadline given to European companies to withdraw investments from Russia. It is unclear which states are involved. EU members will revisit the package at a later date.

Diplomats told journalists that the package discussions also included debates on extending an EU exemption allowing the Czech Republic to continue importing diesel fuel and other products derived from Russian oil and produced at a Slovak refinery. Prague has stated it does not seek to extend the exemption, while Bratislava has declared its intention to maintain the agreement.

The agency highlighted that the Slovak refinery Slovnaft, owned by the Hungarian company MOL, is a significant supplier of diesel fuel derived from Russian oil to the Czech Republic. According to Czech officials, a six-month extension of the agreement might be agreed upon.

The EU banned most imports of Russian oil following Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022. Exceptions were made for the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary due to their lack of alternative supply sources.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts