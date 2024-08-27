Russia kills 4, injures 10 in its overnight attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted five missiles and 60 drones during an overnight attack on August 27.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack included various missile types and drones launched from different locations in Russia and occupied Crimea.

The air defense shot down 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs.

Russian forces employed 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and an Iskander-K cruise missile from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast.

Tu-95MS bombers launched the 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Volgograd Oblast, and 81 Shahed-type strike UAVs were launched from Yeysk and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine’s air forces intercepted Russian targets over Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The Kyiv city military administration reports that air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed approximately 15 Russian drones and several missiles near Kyiv during the Russian attack overnight into 27 August.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv city military administration, said that all Russian targets headed toward Ukraine were destroyed.

According to Popko, the night attack was complex and involved drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aeroballistic missiles.

Air raid alerts sounded four times in Kyiv and lasted over five hours simultaneously.

Debris from the intercepted targets fell in forest park areas of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts, causing some forest floor fires. Popko said that some fires had been extinguished while others were contained.

No casualties were reported in Kyiv, according to Popko.

Russia also hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, killing two people and injuring five others. According to Dnipro Governor Serhii Lysak, two more people are missing. They may be reportedly under the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih is Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s hometown.

Russia’s military also targeted Khmelnytskyi Oblast, damaging two detached houses and injuring one person.

According to Governor Serhiy Tyurin, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down eight Russian targets.

The governor also said that the power supply was fully restored in the oblast’s settlements in the morning, which had been lost after the massive attack on 26 August.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia killed two people and injured four others in its attack with drones on the oblast overnight, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian troops carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging detached houses.

According to Fedorov, three people were killed and five injured over the past day due to Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Last night, a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine injured at least 21 and killed four people. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

The main Russian target was reportedly Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Local authorities said that some cities had power outages. Ukrainian National Energy Company Ukrenergo introduced emergency blackouts.

Read also: