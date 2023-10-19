Russia’s night air attack on Ukraine causes no casualties, earlier attacks kill four, injure six civilians

The Mukolaiv Oblast Military Administration says On 19 October, Mykolaiv City was struck by a missile at 00:55, igniting a fire in an unused warehouse and damaging apartments. Later, at 02:40, a Shahed-136/131 UAV wreckage caused a fire on a one-story warehouse roof in Stepivka hromada. No one was hurt in both attacks.

However, two civilians died under the debris and one was injured as a Russian missile strike targeted Stepivka hromada on 18 October at 20:30, hitting a food establishment. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were also damaged, according to the Administration.

Throughout 18 October, Russian artillery attacks also targeted several other settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast, but no one reportedly was hurt.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that this morning, the Air Command East’s air defenders shot down a Russian missile in the skies of Kryvyi Rih district, mentioning no casualties.

Other Russian fire attacks that occurred on the evening of 18 October and in the early hours of 19 October were artillery strikes on Pavlohrad City and Nikopol district’s Marhanets and Myrovska hromadas.

“In total, almost three dozen artillery shells landed on the territory of [Nikopol] district. Rescuers are investigating the damage those caused. The survey of the affected area is ongoing,” the Administration said, specifying that the artillery attacks did not injure or kill anyone.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration did not provide any details on Russia’s air attack on the region overnight into 19 October. However, it says the region saw 123 Russian attacks on 21 localities the previous day.

The high number of attacks is due to the fact that the frontline runs across Zaporizhzhia Oblast and many settlements have been in the active war zone.

“The Russian military launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Zatyshche, 3 MLRS attacks on Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka, and an air strike on Novodarivka,” the Administration wrote referring to the events of 18 October.

The authorities say 107 Russian artillery attacks took place in “Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Maly Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Prymorske, Novoyakovlivka and other towns and villages close to the front line.”

As per the Administration, it received reports on 92 cases of destruction of residential buildings, warehouses, and infrastructure objects.

There were no casualties, according to the Oblast Administration.

Donetsk Oblast

The oblast’s Military Administration says the Russian army shelled eight localities in the region on 18 October, damaging 47 civilian structures.

Like Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Oblast has been divided by the frontline with multiple settlements being in the active war zone or within the range of Russian artillery strikes.

“The cities of Avdiivka, Ukrainsk, Kurdyumivka, Nelipivka, Dovha Balka, Predtechine, Torske, and Yurivka villages were under fire. The enemy used aviation, UAVs, Uragan MLRS, and artillery, the Donetsk regional police communications department said,” the Administration reported.

The 47 civilian structures damaged in the Russian attacks include 33 residential buildings, a food warehouse, a preschool, a music school, an enterprise, outbuildings, a transformer, vehicles, and power lines, according to the report.

Acting Oblast Head Ihor Moroz says the administration received no information on civilian deaths and injuries on 18 October in Donetsk Oblast.

Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that forces the Russian forces conducted 105 attacks in the region on 18 October, firing 580 munitions from mortars, artillery guns, BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, AGS grenade launchers, ZU-23-2 anti-air guns, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. 23 shells landed in the city of Kherson.

The Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured four others in Kherson Oblast, targeting residential areas in local towns, factory premises and a park in Kherson City.

Kharkiv Oblast

Russian Iskander missile strike on a civilian enterprise at about noon on 18 October injured a 67-year-old woman, who was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound in moderate condition, Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov reported.

He says Russian forces shelled settlements in the districts of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk. The fire attacks damaged an apartment building in the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A two-storey apartment building and two detached houses were damaged by mortar shelling in the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. A car was damaged in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, by an MLRS attack. No one was hurt in these attacks, according to Syniehubov.