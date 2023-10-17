Russia attacked residential districts in Kherson, hospital in the oblast, injuring 8

Overnight on 17 October Russian military hit a hospital in the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast, Produkin said.

The attack damaged the therapeutic department and diagnostic equipment. The Russian occupiers also hit several villages in the Beryslav district, and the fall of the UAV caused a fire in a private house.

On 17 October, after 11 am, Russian forces struck the Dniprovskyi and Suvorovskyi districts in Kherson, injuring four residents, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration, reported.

Among the wounded men are two employees of a security company, Mrochko said on Telegram. All victims received medical assistance.

Another injured is a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalized in the surgery department with shrapnel wounds to both shins, Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Several minutes after Russia targeted a residential area and a transport facility the Dniprovskyi and Suvorovskyi districts in Kherson, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two employees, men aged 52 years, were injured by a mine-blast, hospitalized.

Afternoon on 17 October, Russia targeted the centre of Kherson, Produkin said on Telegram.

There are wounded, women aged 57 and 66. They received medical assistance on the spot There is a partial destruction of their house. The neighbouring high-rise buildings were also damaged.

In total, Russia launched 32 strikes against the Kherson Oblast the day before.

