Russia’s night air attack injures four as Ukraine downs 2/5 missiles, 11/12 explosive drones (updated)

Overnight into 16 October, Russian forces launched a nighttime air attack on Ukraine from multiple directions, causing injuries to three individuals, among whom was a ten-year-old child. Ukrainian air defenders curtailed potential damages, shooting down most of Russian missiles and almost all explosive drones.
byYuri Zoria
16/10/2023
2 minute read
Iranian-made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone used by Russia against Ukraine. Illustrative photo: Facebook/IPNA via Suspilne.
In the early hours of 16 October, Russian forces launched a multi-directional air on Ukraine, deploying an Iskander M ballistic missile, five guided aircraft-based missiles, and 12 explosive drones targeting the northern, eastern, and western regions of the country.

During the night, air raid alerts were issued in most Ukrainian regions, except for Odesa Oblast and most western oblasts; some regions experienced multiple alerts.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported early morning explosions in Dnipro City and Khmelnetskyi. Poltava and Khmelnytsky oblasts were among the impacted areas, with missile debris damaging several detached homes in Poltava Oblast’s Myrhorod district, according to local authorities.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration’s report indicates three injuries, including a ten-year-old child, with no fatalities.

Ukrainian Air Force says Ukrainian air defense’s proactive response to the air attack resulted in the destruction of two Kh-59 guided air-to-ground missiles and 11 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones. Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khelmytskyi oblast Military Administration, acknowledged the efforts of the air defense forces in the region, which prevented further destruction and casualties in Khmelnytskyi.

“Last night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytsky with Shaheds. The air defense forces in the region were actively working. There is no destruction or casualties,” the Administration cited Tiurin’s words on its Telegram channel.

Update:

The head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, Russians attacked the region with Shahed drones all night. One person was hospitalized after sustaining injuries due to the attack, there was no damage to civilian infrastructure.

