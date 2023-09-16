Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Five injured after massive Russian Iskander missile strike on Kharkiv

There were at least five hits to the east-Ukrainian city in the morning of 16 September, and a seven-meter-long crater was created at the impact site
byAlya Shandra
16/09/2023
1 minute read
iskander kharkiv Russian missile strike
Police work at the scene of the shooting in Kharkiv. 16 September 2023. Photo: Kharkiv police chief Serhiy Bolvinov
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Five people were injured after a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city close to the Ukrainian border, with Iskander K missiles. Five strikes were made, according to Kharkiv Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, with the first explosions heard around 11:10. Syniehubov claimed that the strikes were made with S-300 ballistic missiles.

Later, Kharkiv police chief Serhiy Bolvinov said that investigators working at the scene had found fragments of the Iskander-K missile system. 

According to him, a seven-metre-long crater was formed at one of the hit sites, houses were damaged, walls were destroyed, and windows were smashed. Bolvinov noted that the wounded were hospitalized.

Unlike its ballistic brother Iskander-M, the Iskander-K employs the subsonic, low-altitude R-500 cruise missile with multiple guidance systems.

Kharkiv, located in close proximity to the Russian border, regularly suffers from strikes from the S-300, a repurposed anti-air missile system that deploys ballistic missiles.

Also today, Russian troops killed two civilians while attacking cars and houses with artillery and anti-tank systems in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian shelling kills two, injures two in Kharkiv Oblast

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts