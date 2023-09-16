Five injured after massive Russian Iskander missile strike on Kharkiv

Five people were injured after a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city close to the Ukrainian border, with Iskander K missiles. Five strikes were made, according to Kharkiv Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, with the first explosions heard around 11:10. Syniehubov claimed that the strikes were made with S-300 ballistic missiles.

Later, Kharkiv police chief Serhiy Bolvinov said that investigators working at the scene had found fragments of the Iskander-K missile system.

According to him, a seven-metre-long crater was formed at one of the hit sites, houses were damaged, walls were destroyed, and windows were smashed. Bolvinov noted that the wounded were hospitalized.

Unlike its ballistic brother Iskander-M, the Iskander-K employs the subsonic, low-altitude R-500 cruise missile with multiple guidance systems.

Kharkiv, located in close proximity to the Russian border, regularly suffers from strikes from the S-300, a repurposed anti-air missile system that deploys ballistic missiles.

Also today, Russian troops killed two civilians while attacking cars and houses with artillery and anti-tank systems in the Kharkiv Oblast.