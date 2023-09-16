Russian shelling kills two, injures two in Kharkiv Oblast

On 16 September, Russian troops shelled private houses and two civilian cars in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, killing two passengers and wounding two more.

On 16 September, around 11:00 a.m., Russians shelled Petropavlivka village in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, damaging a car and wounding a 23-year-old civilian, the Prosecutor’s office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

At approximately the same time, Russian troops shelled Kozacha Lopan, damaging private houses and shops.

Russian troops hit the civilian car near the border village of Strilecha, according to preliminary information, using an anti-tank missile system.

According to the Prosecutor’s office, two civilians were killed, and one was wounded.

Over the past day, Russians attacked settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and guided aerial bombs, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

