DeepState reports that Russian forces conducted a limited assault on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on 13 November, penetrating the city limits before Ukrainian Defense Forces countered the attack.

Currently, the situation in Kupiansk is deteriorating, with Russian forces intensifying their bombardment of the city and surrounding areas.

According to the analysts, two Russian columns advanced toward the city from the Lyman Pershyi area, moving toward the Svatove highway.

The first column reportedly consisted of two MT-LB (multi-purpose light armored transporters), an IFV (infantry fighting vehicle), and a tank, while the composition of the second remained unknown as it moved after dark.

The report indicates that Ukrainian forces disabled one MT-LB in the forest. The second MT-LB reached Svatove Street but was destroyed on Nekrasova Street in Kupiansk. DeepState notes that approximately fifteen Russian personnel exited the damaged vehicles and dispersed into nearby buildings.

The tank was also hit on the same street north of the battle site. The UAV units of the 116th and 14th Mechanized Brigade eliminated part of the landing force.

The project reports that Ukrainian defenders also thwarted Russian attempts to send reinforcements to Kupiansk.

Kupiansk, a city in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, plays a crucial role in Russia’s war due to its strategic importance as a railroad junction and proximity to critical military operations. Situated on the Oskil River, Kupiansk is an administrative center and a vital logistical hub for Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The commander of the Achilles battalion of strike unmanned aerial vehicle complexes, part of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, Yurii Fedorenko, said earlier in November that Russian soldiers are unlikely to capture the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast before the New Year.

