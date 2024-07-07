Ukraine intensifying countermeasures against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine is currently in the process of intensifying countermeasures against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kharkiv Oblast.

As announced by Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

“I have convened a meeting (…) with the oblast and local authorities and heads of departments of the Interior Ministry system. There are a lot of issues: evacuation from border villages, fortifications, emergency power supply to critical infrastructure and communication stations,” the statement reads.

”Special attention is paid to countering enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Our units are constantly detecting and repelling Russian saboteurs. To strengthen control, border guards are setting up additional observation posts and increasing the number of response teams,” Klymenko notes.

In addition, Klymenko noted that “the enemy is targeting settlements to intimidate civilians. However, neither artillery strikes nor saboteur attacks will force us to retreat,” he stressed.

No significant Russian breakthroughs

Over the past two months, Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast became the focus of attention as Russia opened a new front there, thereby starting a renewed offensive against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian offensive, which began on 10 May, targeted two key directions: the village of Lyptsi, potentially opening the way to Kharkiv City, and the town of Vovchansk, providing access to Kupiansk.

Despite ongoing fighting, the threat of an immediate breakthrough seems to have subsided.

This was reiterated by NATO-chief Jens Stoltenberg, who argued that ”we have no other indication or reason to believe that Russia has the capabilities, the strength to make significant breakthroughs.”

