Italian singer Andrea Bocelli shelters dog from a liberated village of Kharkiv Oblast

The dog Jack from Kupiansk, who survived the Russian occupation and partially lost his hearing in explosions, became a member of the family of famous Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.

Deputy of the Kyiv City Council Oles Maliarevych and members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense found Jack after the liberation of Kupiansk from Russian troops. They discovered that Jack had sustained shrapnel wounds and took him to a vet clinic. Later, volunteers sent him to Italy.