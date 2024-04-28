Eng
Syrskyi: Ukraine retreats from three settlements, gains island as Russia “aims to seize strategic initiative”

The most intensive line of attack is in the Avdiivka direction, with certain positions changing hands several times a day
byAlya Shandra
28/04/2024
3 minute read
Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi at the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense. Credit: Syrskyi via Telegram
Ukrainian forces have retreated from three settlements in Donetsk Oblast — Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed. However, they have taken control of an island near Kherson, he says.

Syrskyi said the retreat was done to preserve the lives of servicemen. He believes that while Russians have achieved tactical successes, they have not yet become an operative advantage.

According to the commander-in-chief, the most difficult situation is in the west of Avdiivka and Mariinka, where Russians attempt to develop an offensive with up to four brigades. Their goal is to break through to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

“The situation at the front has escalated. In an attempt to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, the enemy focused its main efforts on several areas, creating a significant advantage in forces and means,” the commander-in-chief said.

Berdychi map
A map of Russian recent advances near Avdiivka by Deepstatemap

After capturing Avdiivka in February, the Russians continued to advance, pressuring the Ukrainian military with artillery and air power. According to Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, Russians are storming Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector around the clock.

Currently, the hottest battles are taking place for the village of Ocheretyne. According to Voloshyn, the Russian army is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense with four brigades.

Russians attack along entire frontline

However, Russia is attacking along the entire frontline, according to Gen. Syrskyi. Certain positions change hands several times a day.

In the Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces are attempting to take advantage of their superiority in air power, missiles, and artillery ammunition, their main objective being to reach the administrative border of the oblast.

Syrskyi reports that the enemy is concentrating their efforts on the Kupiansk direction, particularly in the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Despite achieving partial success, Ukrainian units managed to halt the Russian advance.

In the Lyman direction, Russians continued their offensive on the village of Terny, attempting to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River but not succeeding.

Terny map
A map of Russian directions of attack in the Lyman direction by Deepstatemap

In the Siversk direction, Russia is attacking near Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka, aiming to break through and block Siversk to create conditions for further advance on Sloviansk. However, Syrskyi states that the enemy’s progress has been stopped.

Siversk map Russian attack
A map of Russian directions of attack by Deepstatemap

The hottest points in the Kramatorsk direction remain Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. The enemy is also trying to regain control of Klishchiivka and reach the line along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

Syrskyi noted that the situation remains tense in the south, in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Staromajorske (Novopavlivka direction), Robotyne and Verbove (Orikhiv direction), and still hopes to push Ukrainian forces out of Krynky (Kherson direction). However, they have not succeeded on any of these directions.

Moreover, Ukrainian units managed to advance in the area of Veletenske and establish control over Nestryha Island in the Kherson direction.

Nestryha island map
Nestryha Island, which Gen. Syrskyi claims is under control of the Ukrainian army, is traced in blue. Map by Deepstatemap

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also improved their tactical position in the areas of Synkivka (Kupiansk direction) and Serebriansk Forestry (Lyman direction).

    Related Posts