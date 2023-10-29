Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia loses 6,500 soldiers near Avdiivka in October 2023, Ukrainian military says

byOlena Mukhina
29/10/2023
Ukrainian tank rides through mud somewhere on the front lines. Credit: Diego Herrera
From October 10, the losses of the Russian army in the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of forces “Tavria” in Donetsk Oblast amount to almost 6,500 soldiers, said the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the Tavria front, Oleksandr Shtupun, according to Ukrinform.

“If we talk about losses over such a short period in a relatively small section of the front, Avdiivka is already the biggest defeat for the Russian army. If we count, then from 10 October, the total losses of the enemy in the Donetsk region in the area of responsibility of the OSGF ‘Tavria’ have reached almost 6,500 soldiers,” said Shtupun.

In addition, Russia has lost 100 tanks and almost 250 units of other armored vehicles in Avdiivka. In particular, on 28 October, eight Russian tanks were destroyed, including the most modern T-90, according to the spokesperson.

Shtupun added that 40,000 Russian soldiers are currently positioned on the Avdiivka front.

On 29 October, Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko told RBC-Ukraine that the soldiers of a Ukrainian border guard unit destroyed a Russian combat aircraft near sieged Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, using a MANPAD missile.

Media: Ukrainian border guards down Russian combat aircraft near Avdiivka

Initial reports have suggested that the aircraft was the Su-25 ground attack jet.

