ISW: Russian forces advance northwest of Avdiivka, capture key settlements

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 29 July that Russian forces have achieved notable tactical gains northwest of Avdiivka, including the capture of Novoselivka Persha, as part of ongoing efforts to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage shows that Russian forces hold positions in western Novoselivka Persha (northwest of Avdiivka), confirming that Russian forces recently seized the entire settlement.

The report indicates further Russian advances in the area, stating, “Additional geolocated footage published on 29 July shows that Russian forces recently advanced up to a windbreak west of Vovche (also northwest of Avdiivka and northwest of Novoselivka Persha); west of Lozuvatske (north of Vovche); and south of Netaylove (southwest of Avdiivka).”

The Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed control over Vovche, which aligns with ISW’s assessment of the situation. Russian sources suggest that forces have captured more than half of Vesele and are moving towards larger settlements of Novohrodivka and Selydove.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported a high rate of Russian attacks in areas surrounding Avdiivka, particularly noting intense activity near Prohres, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, and Zhelanne.

The ISW also notes Russian advances southwest of Donetsk City, with geolocated footage showing Russian forces at a windbreak south of Kostyantynivka. Russian military bloggers claim advances in and around Krasnohorivka, although ISW has not independently verified these claims.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported repelling Russian attacks near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, where elements of the Russian 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade and 1472nd Motorized Rifle Regiment are reportedly operating.

