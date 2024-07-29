Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Military: Ukraine targets railway support infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s military has confirmed strikes on both electrical infrastructure and an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
byMaria Tril
29/07/2024
2 minute read
kursk oblast russia july 2024
The aftermath of Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Credit: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces
Military: Ukraine targets railway support infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 29 July that Ukrainian forces had struck several traction substations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This action comes amid recent claims by Russian authorities of drone attacks in the region.

Kursk Oblast shares a border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, and Ukrainian forces have been conducting regular attacks on military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine in recent months.

“Russian industry that works for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our troops,” the General Staff stated.

They argued that these facilities “ensure the functioning of the Russian railway, which transports weapons and military equipment to support its occupation army.”

According to the Ukrainian military, explosions were reported near at least four substations despite alleged activity from Russia’s air defense systems. The attacks resulted in power outages in the Ponyrovsky, Solntsevsky, and Kursky districts of Kursk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by the Special Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Special Operations Center in collaboration with other components of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine’s General Staff also confirmed that on the night of 28 July, the SBU, working with the Ukrainian military, targeted the Polyova oil depot in Kursk Oblast.

These actions are part of a broader strategy, as the General Staff indicated: “Measures to undermine the enemy’s military-economic potential will continue until the invaders stop armed aggression against the Ukrainian people.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 19 drones were shot down over Kursk Oblast the previous night, though this information could not be independently verified.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts