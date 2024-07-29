Military: Ukraine targets railway support infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 29 July that Ukrainian forces had struck several traction substations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This action comes amid recent claims by Russian authorities of drone attacks in the region.

Kursk Oblast shares a border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, and Ukrainian forces have been conducting regular attacks on military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine in recent months.

“Russian industry that works for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our troops,” the General Staff stated.

They argued that these facilities “ensure the functioning of the Russian railway, which transports weapons and military equipment to support its occupation army.”

According to the Ukrainian military, explosions were reported near at least four substations despite alleged activity from Russia’s air defense systems. The attacks resulted in power outages in the Ponyrovsky, Solntsevsky, and Kursky districts of Kursk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by the Special Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Special Operations Center in collaboration with other components of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine’s General Staff also confirmed that on the night of 28 July, the SBU, working with the Ukrainian military, targeted the Polyova oil depot in Kursk Oblast.

These actions are part of a broader strategy, as the General Staff indicated: “Measures to undermine the enemy’s military-economic potential will continue until the invaders stop armed aggression against the Ukrainian people.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 19 drones were shot down over Kursk Oblast the previous night, though this information could not be independently verified.

