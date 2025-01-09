Eng
Russia’s resources losses force offensive slowdown near strategic Pokrovsk, expert says

Russian military faces operational slowdown near Pokrovsk as troop losses reach 423,000, overwhelming training capacity and forcing reduction in offensive operations across Ukraine front.
byOlena Mukhina
09/01/2025
2 minute read
A screenshot showing an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot in Markyne, Donetsk Oblast, on 12 December, 2024. Source: Espreso
The situation along the Ukrainian front line demonstrates that Russia is already being forced to slow its offensive speed due to its inability to supply the necessary resources, including personnel, Serhii Grabskyi, a military expert and retired Ukrainian Armed Forces colonel, told Radio NV.

The most intense fighting is currently taking place in Donetsk Oblast, as Russian forces have been attempting to break through to Pokrovsk for many months. Seizing the city would allow the Russians to establish a foothold for further advancement into Ukraine.

“The situation in Pokrovsk shows that the enemy, despite its significant numerical advantage, currently lacks sufficient resources to launch an assault on this settlement,” said Grabskyi.

The military expert explained that heavy combat is ongoing in three to four areas along the 1,200 km front line.

“It indicates that the enemy cannot sustain the pace it initially set,” commented the colonel.

According to Grabskyi, the Russians are being forced to decrease the intensity of their combat operations due to the efforts of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are “holding out under incredible conditions” and “accomplishing the impossible” by eliminating Moscow forces at unprecedented rates.

“To maintain a certain pace of advancement, the Russians must provide resources to support it. However, Russia finds itself in a situation where it is physically incapable of sustaining such a speed. Therefore, it is compelled to scale back its offensive ambitions,” he explained.

Currently, Ukraine has the opportunity to achieve operational success if it capitalizes on the moment and strengthens its mobilization efforts.

“The losses of the Russian army in 2024 amount to 423,000 personnel. The Russian military machine cannot sustain such losses because its training system can only prepare approximately 320,000–350,000 troops. It is something we must exploit,” explained the expert.

He added that, at the moment, it is crucial to do everything possible to exhaust the Russian forces.

At present, Russian forces are stuck about 1.5–2 kilometers from Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian soldiers are holding them back. According to military reports and expert analysis, the Russians are now attempting to encircle Pokrovsk from different villages to launch a frontal assault.

