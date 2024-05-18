Eng
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroy over 20 enemy armored vehicles

Despite significant losses, the enemy persists in its efforts to capture the city in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian troops remain steadfast in defending their positions.
Olena Mukhina
18/05/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier. Credit: The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodnyi Yar
On 18 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces repelled a Russian assault on Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region and destroyed over 20 enemy armored vehicles.

Today, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said that Russian troops are not abandoning their attempts to capture the city despite losses in resources and military equipment. For the second day in a row, Russians have been extensively using armored vehicles in the direction of the village of Novyi.

Yesterday, Russian units attempted to penetrate Ukrainian combat lines with two tanks and 21 infantry fighting vehicles but suffered losses and retreated. The occupiers deployed a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two “Tiger” armored vehicles. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the equipment during the battle, forcing the enemy to retreat again.

Roman Hasko, the spokesperson for the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the battle for Chasiv Yar, located west of Bakhmut, is at its peak.

According to him, the intensity of the fighting remains quite high for an extended period. There are no signs of it decreasing, as the enemy has sufficient artillery, ammunition, and personnel to continue fighting, as per UNIAN.

Meanwhile, the president added that combat engagements continue to occur across different parts of the front line.

“Let’s not forget about the other fronts besides Kharkiv: Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, the southern fronts—everywhere the situation is difficult but our forces are giving the occupiers a worthy rebuff,” claimed Zelenskyy.

On 10 May, Russian invaders began an offensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast, targeting areas near the Lyptsi and Vovchansk villages. On 18 May, Russia lost 19 soldiers and ten units of military equipment on this front.

