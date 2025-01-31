ISW: Ukrainians advance in Kharkiv Oblast and near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, Russians in few Donetsk directions

Russian forces achieved several advances while Ukrainian troops regained positions in multiple areas, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 30 January.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

Kharkiv Oblast

In Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian forces advanced northeast of Kharkiv City, with geolocated footage showing marginal gains in northern Vovchansk, according to the report.

Donetsk Oblast

ISW reported that Russian forces made progress in several directions in Donetsk Oblast. Geolocated footage indicated Russian advances along Dniprovska Street in central Chasiv Yar and in the industrial area of northern Toretsk. The spokesperson of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Toretsk direction reported that Ukrainian forces recaptured lost positions near Krymske.

Southwest of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces achieved marginal advances west of Novoandriivka, according to geolocated footage. Russian military bloggers claimed Ukrainian counterattacks near Nadiivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, geolocated footage from 25 January showed Russian forces advancing to the eastern outskirts of Andriivka.

Ukrainian Police reported that Russian forces are now within two kilometers of Myrnograd in Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk district. According to law enforcement, approximately 3,000 residents remain in Myrnograd. Police stated that outlying neighborhoods have been completely destroyed, with no electricity, drinking water, or gas available.

Kherson Oblast

Along the Dnipro River, Russian forces seized Velykyi Sokolin Island southeast of Kherson City, as confirmed by geolocated footage from 29 January, according to ISW.

