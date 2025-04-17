Canadian-Ukrainian partnership delivers first Sikorsky medevac helicopter to Ukrainian intelligence forces

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) has received its first-ever Sikorsky S-76A medevac helicopter, delivered through a charitable initiative.

Valued at over 1 million Canadian dollars, the helicopter can transport four medics and one critically wounded patient. It is fully equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and other essential medical gear, enabling full-scale in-flight care.

Maestro, a commander of HUR’s aviation unit, says the aircraft is all-weather capable, allowing evacuation missions day and night.

A specialized aviation medical evacuation unit has been created within HUR, staffed by experienced combat medics trained to operate in complex conditions.

The helicopter was delivered from Canada with support from Helijet International, Maple Hope Foundation, and the Ukrainian World Congress. In just three weeks, more than $100,000 was raised to cover transportation costs.

Igor Sikorsky was a Ukrainian aircraft designer and engineer. Born in Kyiv in 1889, he gained recognition for his innovative multi-engine airplanes, including the Russky Vityaz—the world’s first four-engine aircraft—and the Ilya Muromets, the first four-engine bomber. After emigrating to the US in 1919 due to the Russian Revolution, Sikorsky founded the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

“This is an incredible story, as the Sikorsky helicopter returns to the city of Igor Sikorsky to help our victory. When Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine work together, there is no miracle we cannot achieve, no equipment or weapon we cannot find,” emphasizes Andrii Shevchenko, Head of the World Congress of Ukrainians mission in Ukraine.

Danny Sitnam, president of Helijet International and a veteran helicopter pilot, personally traveled to Ukraine to hand over the medevac and visited Kyiv’s Igor Sikorsky Aviation Museum.

“We worked on this for nearly a year with many amazing partners. I am proud that this has been one of the best experiences for our team, our people, and our company — to provide such important assistance,” he says.

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war, Sitnam and his family welcomed a Ukrainian refugee family with a seven-month-old baby into their home, helping them settle in Vancouver. Following this, he and his company, Helijet International, became actively involved in supporting Ukraine, collaborating with charitable organizations such as the Maple Hope Foundation.