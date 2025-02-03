Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Syrskyi: Ukraine intensifies drone integration into its forces while reinforcing frontline positions in January

While maintaining defensive lines against sustained Russian attacks, Ukraine’s military leadership implements systematic unit rotations and intensifies strikes on Russian infrastructure, marking a shift toward more sustainable combat operations.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: yigal_levin Telegram
Syrskyi: Ukraine intensifies drone integration into its forces while reinforcing frontline positions in January

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, says he held a meeting on the results the Ukrainian military achieved in January 2025. He stated that the number of units withdrawn for combat readiness restoration had slightly increased during the month.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

“The situation is difficult, but we are holding our ground with dignity. We continue to effectively destroy enemy’s military targets to reduce its strike potential. We are eliminating the enemy both in Ukraine and on Russian territory,” Syrskyi emphasized.

According to Ukraine’s army chief, key priorities for Ukraine include operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as well as strikes on military targets deep inside Russia.

The main efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain focused on maintaining defensive lines, preventing Russian advances, strengthening troop training, and expanding the use of drones.

Syrskyi reported that the development of Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Drone Forces continues, with an increased integration of unmanned systems into their units.

“On the ground, we are primarily reinforcing frontline units with personnel and equipment,” he stated.

At the same time, Syrskyi noted that measures are ongoing to transfer personnel from non-combat units to combat formations.

The general stressed the need to improve recruitment efforts and enhance soldiers’ psychological resilience. He highlighted that adaptation measures for newcomers arriving from training centers should be conducted before they are assigned combat tasks, as the army’s overall resilience depends on proper training and preparation.

“In January, we managed to slightly increase the number of units being rotated for combat readiness restoration. There are corresponding plans for the next period. We are adapting to challenges and working to strengthen the army even under these difficult conditions,” Syrskyi stated.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief also emphasized that the reform of the organizational structure of Ukrainian forces is ongoing, including measures to transition to a corps-based structure.

“February will be tough for our military, but the enemy will also face difficulties. I have assigned tasks to the relevant command structures and military leadership,” Syrskyi concluded.

He added that the Russian military has not reduced the intensity of its attacks, and all tasks will have to be carried out against this backdrop.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts