Ukrainian drones attack Russian military aircraft in Russia’s Kursk – media

Ukrainian “kamikaze” drones attacked a Russian military airfield in Kursk Oblast bordering Ukraine, according to sources in Ukraine’s security service.
byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
1 minute read
Overnight into 27 August, a counterintelligence unit of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) attacked the Russian military aircraft and air defense equipment at an airfield near Russia’s city of Kursk, RBC-Ukraine reports referring to its SBU sources.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian one-way attack drones targeted four Su-30 and one MiG-29 aircraft, radars of the S-300 anti-air complex, and two units of the Pantsir air-defense system. The SBU’s 13th Main Directorate carried out the operation.

“Almost all” drones reportedly reached their targets, according to the preliminary information, with only three of them destroyed by the Russian air defenses.

The sources did not disclose the total number of drones but claimed that Russians recorded 13 explosions. The exact result of the attack was not known at the time.

Last night Kursk residents reported explosions and small arms bursts, later footage of an explosion emerged on social media.

The governor of Kursk Oblast confirmed that Kursk was attacked by drones. However, he only stated that allegedly one drone hit an apartment block, RBC-Ukraine reported.

Read also:

 

 

