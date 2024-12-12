Eng
Norway to open small office in Kyiv to support Norwegian businesses operating in Ukraine

The Norwegian Trade Ministry is set to create a strategic coordination hub to support companies interested in Ukraine’s rebuilding process.
byMaria Tril
12/12/2024
2 minute read
Flags of Norway and Ukraine. Illustrative image: dia.dp.gov.ua
Norway is planning to establish a small office in Kyiv designed to assist Norwegian companies interested in participating in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Trade’s press service.

Norway played a pivotal role in supporting Ukrainian businesses since the Russian full-scale invasion. The Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (NUCC), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Norwegian Embassy in Ukraine, facilitated initiatives aimed at helping Ukrainian micro and small businesses access new markets.

Since 2022, IOM partnered with over 500 small enterprises, aiding them in retaining jobs and creating new employment opportunities

According to the ministry, the proposed office will be a strategic hub, likely staffed by a single key personnel. It’ll help Norwegian firms navigate the available support mechanisms and establish crucial connections for initiating operations in Ukraine.

Trade and Industry Minister Cecilia Mørk said that this office will be an important complement to the work already undertaken by Norwegian entrepreneurs in Ukraine.

“The business community wanted someone on the ground in Kyiv who can provide support and coordinate Norwegian business efforts,” she added.

The ministry highlighted recent diplomatic and business engagement, including a significant business delegation accompanying Minister Mørk to Kyiv in September and Norway’s prominent representation at the Ukraine reconstruction conference in Warsaw.

The Norwegian parliament recently approved increasing support for Ukraine to 35 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $3.16 billion) for 2025.

Norway plans to deploy F-35 fighters and NASAMS air defense systems in Poland to protect the Rzeszów airport, a critical logistics hub for Western aid to Ukraine.

