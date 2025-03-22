Russian aerial attacks kill five civilians in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts

Last night, the Russian forces launched almost 180 explosive drones, targeting several cities in Ukraine, and bombed a community in Sumy Oblast. The attacks targeted residential areas and killed at least five civilians, injuring 17 others.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Sumy oblast under heavy attack

Russian forces launched strikes on Krasnopillya and Seredyno-Buda communities in Sumy Oblast on 21 March, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. Two people were killed and two others wounded.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Russian forces dropped at least six guided aerial bombs on the center of Krasnopillya in Sumy district within an hour. By evening, two people were confirmed dead and two others injured, though the number of casualties could increase as people might be trapped under rubble, prosecutors told Suspilne.

The North Operational Command clarified that 26 residential buildings in Krasnopillya were destroyed in the Russian attack on 21 March. Additionally, 30 residential buildings, utility structures, the town council building, cultural center, and education department building sustained damage.

Around 16:00, Russian forces also attacked a motorcycle traveling through Rozhkovychi village in the Seredyno-Buda community. As a result, the 55-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger were injured.

Zaporizhzhia hit by multiple drone strikes

The National Police confirmed that Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 12 Shahed-type drones late on 21 March. As of 10:00 on 22 March, it was known that the attack injured 12 people (including a nine-month infant) and killed three – a 38-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, and their daughter (clarified to be 17 years old).

“A 38-year-old woman who suffered extremely severe injuries during the Russian night attack died in the hospital. Doctors fought for her life for over 10 hours,” Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Fedorov reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that at least 24 apartment buildings and more than 20 detached houses were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. Municipal services continue to address the consequences of the Russian attack on the city.

Drone debris causes fire in Kyiv

Debris from downed drones caused a fire on the fourth floor of a four-story building in the Podil district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko reported. Four people were evacuated from the house in the Podil district with no injuries reported. The mayor added that emergency services contained the fire.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast under attack

Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 21 March. According to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak, an enemy drone hit the Mezhiv community in the Synelnykove district. A 14-year-old boy was wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition.

On the morning of 22 March, Lysak reported that two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were under Russian attack since the previous evening. In the Synelnykove district, the Novopavlivka, Mezhiv, and Velykomykhailivka communities suffered.

In the Nikopol district, the occupiers attacked the district center and Marhanets community using Grad MLRS, heavy artillery, and drones. Enterprises, 6 detached homes, 4 outbuildings, and a power line were damaged. A street lighting pole was destroyed. There were no deaths or injuries.

Massive drone attack

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on 22 March that they shot down 100 Russian drones, while 63 drone decoys failed to reach their targets and were lost from radar. Overnight on 21-22 March, the Russian forces launched 179 Shahed-type strike drones and various drone decoys from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda in Crimea.

The Air Force’s data suggests that at least 16 Russian drones may have penetrated air defenses and reached their intended targets.

The Russian attack affected Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Kyiv Oblast, according to the report.

