Ukraine, Norway ink deal to accelerate arms production for Kyiv’s defense needs

With a €500 million aid package already pledged, Norway has joined the Danish format of defense support, focusing on direct funding for Ukrainian weapons manufacturing and tailored procurement to meet Kyiv’s military needs
15/11/2024
CAESAR in Ukraine French western aid
A French CAESAR howitzer at work in Ukraine. Photo: Territorial Defense Media
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced that Norway pledged to fund the production of arms and military equipment at Ukrainian enterprises to support the country’s armed forces.

The Nordic countries remain among Ukraine’s strongest allies, offering military aid, training, and advocacy for Ukraine’s sovereignty on international platforms.

Militarnyi reports that Norway is joining the “Danish format” with its latest assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

This approach includes direct financing of Ukrainian production facilities, which would enable faster manufacturing and delivery of essential arms for Ukraine’s defense forces.

During a visit to Oslo on 14-15 November, Umerov and his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation. The document outlines the principles, goals, and framework for future projects between the two countries.

Norway’s Ministry of Defense emphasized that its support for Ukraine is closely coordinated with Kyiv and tailored to the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Under this scheme, Ukraine proposes specific procurement projects, which Danish authorities review and approve before funding is allocated.

“We must empower Ukraine’s defense industry to produce as many products as possible for its armed forces. This agreement will help boost the production of weapons and ammunition, reducing the time required to get critical equipment where needed most,” Gram said.

Earlier, Norway announced a €500 million military aid package for Ukraine, which included F-16 fighter jets and NASAMS air defense systems.

Norway’s € 500 million military aid package to Ukraine to include NASAMS, not only F-16s

Of this, $118.8 million is allocated specifically for purchasing weapon systems and spare parts for Ukrainian F-16s.

