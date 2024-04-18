Denmark breaks new ground, funding domestic Ukrainian arms production

Denmark has allocated a new aid package to Ukraine, with a portion of the funds earmarked for weapons to be produced by Ukrainian companies.

The funds will not only provide weapons to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion but support cash-strapped Ukraine’s arms industry.

The news was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries. Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin who stated that the amount in question is $28.5 million. The ministry clarified that this is the first and unprecedented decision where military products for Ukraine’s Defense Forces are procured from Ukrainian manufacturers using funds from another country.

Minister Kamyshin explained that the capacity of Ukraine’s defense industry is around $20 billion, but Ukraine only has $6 billion for arms procurement. “Roughly speaking, only a third of all the machine tools in the country are operational because there is not enough money to provide orders for the rest,” Kamyshin said.

Denmark’s contribution is the first donation to the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom (“Arms producers” in Ukrainian) project, a global fundraising campaign aimed at raising $10 billion for Ukrainian weapons production this year.

“Today, we have the first donation. This decision is symbolic, paving the way for other countries, and we are incredibly grateful to the Danish government and the Danish people for their leadership,” Kamyshin stated.

Denmark has been supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia from the outset, providing comprehensive assistance, supplying weapons, and imposing sanctions on Russia.

On 17 April, Denmark announced a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine and called for increased Western support.

On 8 April, the Danish government allocated 40 million Danish kroner (about $5.8 million) to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine to restore its power grid.

On 29 February, Denmark allocated $1.45 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction, supporting collaborations between Danish and Ukrainian municipalities.

On 23 February, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement on security guarantees, with Denmark backing Ukraine’s naval forces, demining efforts, and military supplies.

On 22 February, Denmark signed a security agreement with Ukraine, committing to support the country militarily and civilly for the next decade. It also announced a $247 million military aid package including artillery ammunition, air defense ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, and radars.

On 18 February, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Denmark would transfer all of its artillery to Ukraine and called on European states to provide more support.