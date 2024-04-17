Eng
Denmark allocates new aid, calls for increased Western support for Ukraine 

The $313 million military aid package includes funds for maritime capacity, drones, and the production of missile components.
byVira Kravchuk
17/04/2024
2 minute read
flags of Ukraine and Denmark.
The flags of Ukraine and Denmark. Source: Novynarnia
The Danish government has announced a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine. It is the 17th donation package from Denmark. 

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported that this package includes 200 million Danish kroner ($28,5 million) allocated for investments in Ukraine’s defense industry. The funds will be used to acquire and donate military equipment, ammunition, and drones to Ukraine. 

The package provides for manufacturing missile components in collaboration with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. A substantial contribution to Ukraine’s naval capabilities is also part of this package.

The package involves agreements with allies on purchases and donations from their defense industries, as well as joint donations, with some equipment being supplied by Danish companies.

“With the latest donation package, Denmark underlines its unconditional support for the Ukrainian struggle for freedom,” said Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen. 

He added that during his visit to Kyiv in March, he toured several Ukrainian defense industry facilities and recognized the “significant potential” for ongoing collaboration between Denmark and Ukraine in this sector. By working together, Denmark can supply Ukraine with the necessary equipment and materials to “make a difference on the battlefield.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called the situation in Ukraine “critical.”  He emphasized the urgent need for Western nations to assist Ukraine in effectively resisting Russian aggression.

According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the total military support for Ukraine from 2022-2028, including Donation Package XVII, amounts to approximately 41.4 billion kroner ($3 billion). This support is financed through the National Compromise and the Ukraine Fund, with about 23.1 billion kroner ($2 billion) remaining in the Ukraine Fund’s reserve for 2024-2028.

Denmark’s support to Ukraine since 2022

The previous 16th donation package for Ukraine featured Caesar self-propelled howitzers, 120 mm mortars, and related ammunition. This package aligned with Denmark’s broader commitment to support Ukraine militarily and civilly over the next decade, a commitment reinforced by a security agreement and an appeal by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for European states to supply more ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Denmark also allocated about $5.8 million to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including a significant strike on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Station in Zaporizhzhia and the destruction of 80% of Ukraine’s thermal power generation.

