Ukraine is negotiating the direct supply of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and there is “reason to hope that the decision will be made” — ambassador

“We have reason to hope that the decision will be made to deliver the Leopard 2 from Germany directly to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev told German NTV on Saturday. “We need these tanks.” He also said that it was “time to stop talking about not wanting to provoke Russia. What else should happen? How many Buchas, Mariupols or Iziums — places of rape and mass graves — should there be?”

Germany has “shown leadership” with the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense systems and “we expect this leadership in other weapon systems, including main battle tanks and armored vehicles,” the ambassador also said, confirming that negotiations regarding the supply of tanks are ongoing.