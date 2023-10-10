Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Rheinmetall receives “mid-triple-digit million euro” order for artillery ammo for Ukraine

Rheinmetall, the German arms manufacturer, has secured another substantial order to provide over 100,000 shells for Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
10/10/2023
2 minute read
155 mm artillery shells. Illustrative photo: rheinmetall.com
The German armament group Rheinmetall has received another order to deliver artillery ammunition for Ukraine from the framework agreement with the Bundeswehr, according to the company’s press release published on 10 October.

The German arms manufacturer says the third call-off concerns the delivery of more than 100,000 155mm shells from Rheinmetall’s Spanish subsidiary, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, as well as additional DM-121 explosive shells. The ammunition is destined for Ukraine, with the order being placed by the German government.

The armament group says the order value is in the mid-triple-digit million euro range. Several tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the remainder to follow in 2024.

Rheinmetall had only concluded the new framework agreement with the Bundeswehr in the artillery field in July, with an existing framework agreement being expanded. The contracts cover the delivery of several hundred thousand rounds of ammunition, fuses, and propellant charges.

“The war in Ukraine makes it necessary to restock the armed forces’ ammunition stores. Rheinmetall has recently been able to book several major orders in the field of artillery ammunition,” the press release reads.

The framework agreement concluded with Rheinmetall in July for the delivery of 155mm artillery ammunition runs until 2029. The potential order volume amounts to around €1.2 billion gross. Two larger orders have already been called off.

As the all-out phase of the Russo-Ukrainian war nears its second year, Ukraine faces attrition of its artillery ammunition stocks, which prompts its allies to seek ways to ramp up the shell production to refill the Ukrainian stocks.

Read also:

 

