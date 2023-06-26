Australia pledges A$ 110 mn worth aid package for Ukraine, including vehicles, ammo

ABC reports that Australia will send a further 70 military vehicles to Ukraine, including 28 armored vehicles, and artillery ammunition, according to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who has announced another military support package worth A$110 million ($73.54 million) for Ukraine “in response to an aborted mutiny in Russia at the weekend.”

The Australian government has committed 70 military vehicles, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks, and 14 trailers; a new supply of 105mm artillery ammunition.

Apart from sending military matériel, Australia will also provide $10 million to the UN for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to assist in providing shelter, health services, water, and sanitation.

Earlier, Ukraine asked Australia to supply Hawkei vehicles, but Albanese said the Australian defense Forces advised against sending the Hawkeis.

At Australia’s Senate estimates hearings, the country’s Defence officials said the government was “still working through the rectification of an ABS braking issue” (ABS stands for “antilock braking system,” – Ed.) and supply chain issues, according to The Guardian.

Australia has already supplied Ukraine with support worth more than A$650 million, which included Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, drones, and ammunition, according to ABC.

Edit: Clarification added that the currency mentioned in the text is the Australian dollar.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Australia