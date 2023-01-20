Finland promises €400 million of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards – Reuters

Finland announced on 20 January a new donation of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defense equipment for Ukraine, not including Leopard 2 heavy tanks which it said it could also send if there is an agreement with allies, Reuters reports.

According to a statement by the country’s Defense Ministry, the new donation would triple the total value of Finland’s defense aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros.

Special adviser to the Finnish Defense Minister Miika Pynnonen told Reuters that a decision on donating German-made Leopard 2 tanks, of which Finland has some 200, would be taken separately, following discussions with allies at Ramstein air base in Germany.

