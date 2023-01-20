Finland promises €400 million of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards – Reuters

Finland announced on 20 January a new donation of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defense equipment for Ukraine, not including Leopard 2 heavy tanks which it said it could also send if there is an agreement with allies, Reuters reports.

According to a statement by the country’s Defense Ministry, the new donation would triple the total value of Finland’s defense aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros.

Special adviser to the Finnish Defense Minister Miika Pynnonen told Reuters that a decision on donating German-made Leopard 2 tanks, of which Finland has some 200, would be taken separately, following discussions with allies at Ramstein air base in Germany.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air for Ukraine, Finland