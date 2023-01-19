Denmark to donate all of its 19 French-produced Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

A Caesar howitzer in the service of the Ukrainian Army. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov 

At Ukraine’s request, Denmark is sending its French-produced Caesar self-propelled howitzer weapon systems to Ukraine, according to Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen who said it after a meeting in the country’s Foreign Policy Council, Avisen Danmark reports.

“This is a very large and significant donation. We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about Caesar artillery, in particular, and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish Parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s struggle for freedom,” he said in a press release.

Avisen Danmark says that the Danish government has chosen to donate all 19 Caesars of the Danish Armed Forces to Ukraine.

