Denmark to donate all of its 19 French-produced Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

A Caesar howitzer in the service of the Ukrainian Army. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov
At Ukraine’s request, Denmark is sending its French-produced Caesar self-propelled howitzer weapon systems to Ukraine, according to Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen who said it after a meeting in the country’s Foreign Policy Council, Avisen Danmark reports.
“This is a very large and significant donation. We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about Caesar artillery, in particular, and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish Parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s struggle for freedom,” he said in a press release.
Avisen Danmark says that the Danish government has chosen to donate all 19 Caesars of the Danish Armed Forces to Ukraine.
Read also:
Zelenskyy thanks Macron for decision to supply “light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine”
France delivers another batch of howitzers to Ukraine – French Defense Minister
Breakthrough at Ramstein: NATO unites to help Ukraine defeat Russia
Tags: CAESAR SPG, Denmark