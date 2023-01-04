Zelenskyy thanks Macron for decision to supply “light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine”

French armoured fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons

France is going to send AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine following a call between the heads of the two states, DW reports referring to an unnamed French official who didn’t elaborate as to the number of these wheeled light tanks and the delivery terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for the decision to supply the “light tanks” and Bastion APCs to Ukraine:

Agreed with @EmmanuelMacron on further cooperation to significantly strengthen 🇺🇦 air defense and other defense capabilities. We also agreed to work on the implementation of #PeaceFormula. Thank you friend! Your leadership brings our victory closer. 2/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 4, 2023

French minister for armed forces Sébastien Lecornu visited Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, late last December.

On 1 January, French President Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine:

Europe will help Ukraine till its victory, says @EmmanuelMacron: "We will be by your side, we will help you till victory, we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France & Europe" Level up from the ambiguous "as long as it takes"👏https://t.co/8VYO28hjTF pic.twitter.com/vpaCgF5gZA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

Previously, France supplied several Caesar self-propelled howitzers, two batteries of the Crotale air defense system, at least one LRU multiple rocket launcher, and other equipment to Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine Defense Ministry @DefenceU shared first ever footage of the French-made LRU/M270A1 launcher reportedly just after it had fired rockets at Russian troops. pic.twitter.com/GXs48dFhiW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 31, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, AMX-10, Bastion APC, France, western weapons