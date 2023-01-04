Zelenskyy thanks Macron for decision to supply “light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine”

Zelenskyy thanks Macron for decision to supply “light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine”

French armoured fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons 

Latest news Ukraine

France is going to send AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine following a call between the heads of the two states, DW reports referring to an unnamed French official who didn’t elaborate as to the number of these wheeled light tanks and the delivery terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for the decision to supply the “light tanks” and Bastion APCs to Ukraine:

French armored fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons ~

French armored fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons

 

Bastion APC in Northern Mali, 2015. File photo: Wikimedia Commons ~

Bastion APC in Northern Mali, 2015. File photo: Wikimedia Commons

French minister for armed forces Sébastien Lecornu visited Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, late last December.

On 1 January, French President Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine:

Previously, France supplied several Caesar self-propelled howitzers, two batteries of the Crotale air defense system, at least one LRU multiple rocket launcher, and other equipment to Ukraine.

Read more:

France delivers another batch of howitzers to Ukraine – French Defense Minister

Ukraine has received LRU M270 MLRS system from France

Ukraine receives two batteries of Crotale air defense systems from France

France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers – French Armed Forces Minister

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags