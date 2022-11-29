Ukraine has received MLRS system from France

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine has received an LRU system from France, a European upgrade of M270 MLRS.

The system is already in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov said. The first upgraded LRU was delivered to the French army in February 2014.

The MLRS system with firing range of up to 70 kilometer will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity in long-range artillery which is crucial for striking Russian military in the areas remote from the frontline.

