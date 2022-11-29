Ukraine has received MLRS system from France

Ukraine has received an LRU system from France, a European upgrade of M270 MLRS.

The system is already in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov said. The first upgraded LRU was delivered to the French army in February 2014.

The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in 🇺🇦!#UAarmy now is even more powerful for deterring&destroying the enemy.

That is a visible result of friendship between @ZelenskyyUa and @EmmanuelMacron

Thank you to @SebLecornu, the government & people of 🇨🇵! pic.twitter.com/ENcsiOYJw9 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 29, 2022

The MLRS system with firing range of up to 70 kilometer will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity in long-range artillery which is crucial for striking Russian military in the areas remote from the frontline.