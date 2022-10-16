France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers – French Armed Forces Minister

Ukrainian troops operating a French self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzer. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

France will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen as part of a new joint training mission of the European Union, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu told Le Parisien.

The Minister says that the soldiers from Ukraine will soon be assigned to French units for several weeks.

Previously, France trained Ukrainian gunners to use the French Ceasar truck-mounted artillery systems.

