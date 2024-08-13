Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Kursk Oblast incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives from Russia’s cross-border attacks, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says the country military actions in Russia’s Kursk region are legitimate self-defense, emphasizing protection of Ukrainian lives and territory, as many Russian cross-border attacks originate in the region.
byYuri Zoria
13/08/2024
2 minute read
foreign ministry ukraine's actions russia's kursk oblast aim protect ukrainian lives heorhii tykhyi spokesman mfa
Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman. Photo: Ukrinform.
Kursk Oblast incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives from Russia’s cross-border attacks, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has defended the country’s military operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, stating that the goal is not to capture foreign territories but to protect Ukrainian lives and territory from Russian attacks, Ukrinform reports.

During a briefing on 13 August 2024, Tykhyi reiterated that Ukraine’s Armed Forces control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory, according to information presented at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters meeting by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Kursk incursion: experts debate Ukraine’s objectives as Kyiv consolidates blitz gains

Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine has no interest in taking Kursk Oblast’s territory, saying,

“Unlike Russia, Ukraine doesn’t need what belongs to others. Ukraine is not interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region, but we want to protect the lives of our people.”

The spokesman highlighted the intensity of Russian attacks from the Kursk region, noting that since the beginning of summer, more than 2,000 strikes had been launched against Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast alone, including multiple rocket launchers, tube artillery, drones, 250 guided aerial bombs, and over a hundred missiles.

Tykhyi explained that Ukraine lacks sufficient long-range strike capabilities to defend against this terror, necessitating the use of Armed Forces to liberate border areas from Russian military contingents attacking Ukraine or covering the terror against Ukrainians.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces fully comply with the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law. He reiterated that the operation’s targets are solely military forces and contingents.

Citing President Zelensky, Tykhyi stated that it is entirely fair for the war to return to Russian territory, as Russia brought this war to Ukraine. He added that the sooner Russia agrees to a just peace, including based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, the sooner Ukraine’s defense forces’ raids on Russian territory will cease.

Tykhyi warned that Moscow might fabricate incidents for propaganda, including using Russian troops in Ukrainian uniforms, and urged Ukraine’s partners to stay vigilant.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts