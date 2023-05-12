Ukraine imposes new sanctions against Russia’s military industry: 221 individuals, 521 companies

On 12 May, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Liga reports.
“New sanctions packages are approved, continuing our course to isolate and block the Russian military industry. Hundreds of individuals and legal entities of the [Russian] terrorist state and those associated with Russia are being targeted for global isolation. We are working very actively with our partners to ensure that all those who de-facto ‘produce’ this aggression, who provide weapons, ammunition, equipment, and technology to terrorists, are crushed by the world,” Zelenskyy said.
Three new sanctions-related decrees (No. 275, No. 276, No. 277,) emerged on the President’s website. The decrees approve the proposals submitted by the NSDC to “apply and amend personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).” The appendices of the three decrees mention 221 individuals and 521 legal entities.
Tags: Sanctions against Russia