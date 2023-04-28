EU considers exports curbs against countries that help Russia avoid sanctions, FT says

Image: open source

The European Commission is elaborating a mechanism that would restrict exports from the EU to those countries that re-export sanctioned goods to Russia, the Financial Times reported.

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission eyes further restrictions to close Russian sanctions loopholes and prevent exports of products that Russia can use for warfare. The EU plans to develop a legal framework to identify such goods and countries that keep exporting them to Russia. If states, after receiving a warning from the EU, continue to violate the restrictions, then exports control measures will be applied against them, the Financial Times reported.

Some EU members have expressed concern about how such measures could affect their relations with third countries and whether such steps are consistent with global trade rules, the Financial Times claimed, referring to anonymous sources in the European Commission.

Discussions on the issue will continue. Such a move is being considered as part of the upcoming 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

Tags: EU sanctions, European Commission, European Union, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sanctions against Russia