Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

EU finally approves 19th Russian sanctions package, banning Russian LNG and more shadow fleet vessels

Slovakia lifted its holdout position after securing energy price guarantees from the European Commission.
byYuri Zoria
23/10/2025
2 minute read
eu finally approves 19th russian sanctions package banning lng more shadow fleet vessels · post ukraine flags front building european parliament europarleuropaeu 20240229pht 18359-cl news ukrainian reports
The EU and Ukraine flags in front of the Building of the European Parliament. Photo: europarl.europa.eu
EU finally approves 19th Russian sanctions package, banning Russian LNG and more shadow fleet vessels

The European Union approved its 19th sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, Reuters reports. Slovakia was the final member state to lift its objection after securing assurances on energy prices and climate policy.

This comes amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed by the EU and G7 states against Russia are designed to undermine Russia's ability to sustain its war. 

Slovakia drops holdout after securing guarantees

Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico held up the package for days. He demanded commitments from the European Commission on high energy prices. He also wanted climate targets aligned with carmaker and heavy industry needs. A Slovak diplomat told Reuters the country's demands were met. New clauses were added to the final communiqué for the EU leaders summit today, on 23 October.

The Danish rotating presidency of the EU announced the breakthrough on 22 October. The presidency launched a written approval procedure. If no member state objects, the package will be adopted by 8 a.m. today.

Russian LNG ban rolls out in two phases

The LNG ban will take effect in two stages. Short-term contracts will end after six months. Long-term contracts will continue until 1 January 2027. The full ban arrives a year earlier than the Commission's proposed roadmap. The roadmap aimed to end the bloc's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Shadow fleet crackdown expands significantly

The new package lists 117 more vessels from Moscow's shadow fleet. Most are tankers used to evade sanctions. This brings the total number of listed vessels to 558. The package also adds new travel restrictions on Russian diplomats. It targets banks in Kazakhstan and Belarus, the presidency said.

EU diplomatic sources told Reuters that four entities linked to China's oil industry will also be listed, including two oil refineries, a trading company, and an entity helping circumvent sanctions.

Yesterday, the US has also imposed the first batch of new Russian sanctions in months.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts